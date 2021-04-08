Temple Under Gyanvapi Mosque? Varanasi Court Orders ASI Survey

A Varanasi court on Thursday, 8 April, ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a physical survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in the city.

A Civil Judge (senior division) of the Varanasi Civil Court passed the order on a 30-year-old petition, which claimed that Mughal Emperor Aurangzab had demolished a temple of Lord Vishweshwar and constructed a mosque over the ruins of the temple.

The plea was opposed by the Gyanvyapi Mosque Management Committee.