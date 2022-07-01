Police Charge Organisers of Gurugram Rally Undertaken To Protest Udaipur Killing

Two days after a rally took place in Haryana's Gurgaon, calling for strict action against the killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the police on Friday, 1 July filed a case against the rally organisers, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups.

This comes after purported videos went viral on social media, showing slogans being raised against Muslims during the rally.

"Objectionable slogans were raised during a rally taken out on 29 June in Gurugram in protest against the murder in Udaipur. An FIR has been registered yesterday by Gurugram Police in the matter," Gurugram Police said in a tweet.