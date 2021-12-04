Dinesh Bharti : The Alleged Architect of Protests That Disrupt Namaz in Gurugram
Dinesh Bharti has been trying to present himself as a warrior of “justice” for the Hindu faith.
Dinesh Bharti— a name that is cropping up as the alleged architect of the protests by Hindutva groups that disrupt namaz that is offered by Muslims.
He has been imprisoned several times in Gurugram for interrupting namaz. He is a member of Bharat Mata Vahini and is also affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
The Gurugram Police on Friday, 3 December, arrested Bharti for disrupting Friday prayers by the Muslim community in Sector 37.
The Gurugram-based businessman who deals in construction materials, has been trying to present himself as a warrior of “justice” for the Hindu faith.
Leads a Party That Stands up against ‘Jihad'
On 22 October, members of Hindutva groups Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) gathered at a ground in Sector 12, Gurugram. Just when over 150 Muslims were offering their Friday prayers, the outfits allegedly played bhajans on speakers and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.
Since March, Bharti has been visiting namaz sites in Delhi and disrupting their sessions. He was arrested on 8 August 2021 for the Jantar Mantar, where there were calls to boycott and murder Muslims.
He leads an outfit called the Bharat Mata Vahini (BMV), which comprises of just two members — Bharti and Naresh Thakur, a 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver. The organisation prides itself as being a body speaking up against different forms of ‘jihad’ — ‘land jihad’, ‘love jihad’, even ‘biryani jihad’.
Rallies for Support on Social Media
Hailing from Rohtak, Bharti has been residing in Gurugram since 1997. He was a member of Gurugram unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was previously in-charge of stage decorations during rallies in the area.
The 48-year-old calls himself ‘Dinesh Bharti Bharat Mata Vahini’ on social media and has been campaigning for a law that makes reading the namaz in public spaces illegal. He has alleged in his posts that the agenda of Muslims is to takeover the world and that he believes it is his duty to keep alive the Hindu ideals, reported The Wire.
He rallies for support for his protests through social media.
Muslims have reasoned that there are few mosques in Gurugram so these open spaces have been used for namaz. Interestingly, in 2018, after several protests, the administration reduced the number of designated sites to 37 from 106.
While Bharti has alleged that he visited these areas following complaints from Hindu residents, media reports have suggested that no such complaints were made.
A few Muslim residents told The Print that he would try to convince the Hindus to join in his “hatred-fuelled protest” and has even “turned up with sticks and axes in his car”.
Multiple Arrests
Bharti was first arrested on 16 April when he was booked for allegedly promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred after a local cleric approached police. He was again arrested on 30 September under IPC Sections 107 and 151 for posing a threat to the law and order of an area.
He was released on 5 October and arrested again on 15 October. He was then released on 23 October.
(With inputs from The Scroll and The Print)
