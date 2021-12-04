Dinesh Bharti : The Alleged Architect of Protests That Disrupt Namaz in Gurugram

Dinesh Bharti— a name that is cropping up as the alleged architect of the protests by Hindutva groups that disrupt namaz that is offered by Muslims.

He has been imprisoned several times in Gurugram for interrupting namaz. He is a member of Bharat Mata Vahini and is also affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The Gurugram Police on Friday, 3 December, arrested Bharti for disrupting Friday prayers by the Muslim community in Sector 37.

The Gurugram-based businessman who deals in construction materials, has been trying to present himself as a warrior of “justice” for the Hindu faith.