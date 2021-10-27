Gujarat BJP and a Four Decade Long Process of 'Saffronisation' of Tribals

Earlier this month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat announced financial assistance of Rs 5000 per person for people from the tribal community to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

“Since we, one crore of (tribal) people of Gujarat, are direct descendants of mata Shabri who was a devotee of Lord Ram, all tribals will be given a special assistance of Rs 5000 per person to visit Ayodhya,” announced the state's tourism and pilgrimage development minister, Purnesh Modi, at a fairly packed gathering in the Shabari Dham — a pilgrim site associated with Lord Ram — on the occasion of Dussehra.