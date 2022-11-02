At Morbi Civil Hospital, A Man's Frantic Search for Bodies of 4 Family Members

"The doctor told us that more dead bodies have arrived, which are yet to be identified, and there are many women among those. My son and I went to look for my sister-in-law there and after some searching, we finally found her dead body. We found her body at around 2 am and went home at around 4 am," said Ashok Bhindi, who lost four members of his family in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

His uncle's son, that is, his cousin brother Bhavesh Mansukhbhai Bhindi (40), the latter's wife Mita Bhavesh Bhindi (36), and two children Nisarg (8) Bhindi and Dhruvi Bhindi (15), were among the many who died when the jhulta pul, a 19th-century bridge hanging over the Machchhu river, collapsed on 30 October.

The bridge had been under renovation for the last seven months and had been reopened to the public on 26 October, the day of the Gujarati new year, which is when Bhindi met his cousin brother for the last time.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the hanging bridge repair agency and its management. Nine people from the Ahmedabad-based Oreva group have been arrested so far.