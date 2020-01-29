Guj Police Didn’t File Rape FIR as We’re Dalits: Modasa Girl’s Kin

The girl, who had been missing since 1 January, was found dead with her clothes torn and bruises covering her body. Her family alleged that she was gangraped and murdered. The victim’s sister identified four accused – Bimal Bharvad, Darshan Bharvad, Jigar and Satish Bharvad – all belonging to a dominant caste in the area.

The sister, a key witness to the investigation, claimed she saw the four men abducting the girl from Modasa city on 1 January and forcefully taking her away in their car.

Police refused to file an FIR for rape and murder, and insisted on issuing a statement for “accidental death.”

“We were just following procedure. Any FIR is filed only after the post-mortem is done. How do we know if it was suicide or murder?”, Mayur Patil, Aravalli SP said.

But, by the evening, Dalits gathered in large numbers in the village and the family refused to bring down the girl’s body till the police accepted their demands. The police, finally, filed a FIR adding gangrape and murder charges.

The body, that was starting to decay, was taken to the nearby hospital from where the doctors referred the case to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.