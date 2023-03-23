'Lost Breadwinner, Worried for Kids': Kin of Labourer Lynched in Gujarat's Kheda

"He called and said that he is not feeling well and wanted to return home for good. I asked if there is some other problem, but he said that he is having health issues. He had decided that he would collect his remaining payment from his workplace and return home for good. That was the last time we spoke. He was such a humble and innocent man. I don't know why someone would do this to him," said Indraso (31), remembering the last conversation she had with her husband Ramkeshwar Kherwar (41) at 8:00 pm on Sunday, 19 March.

Hours later, Kherwar who was in the Sudhavansol village in Gujarat's Kheda district, was lynched by some of the villagers on suspicion of being a thief.

A migrant labourer from Madhana village of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, Kherwar had moved to Ahmedabad last year in search of work.

"This was the first time that he went alone, otherwise he would always go in a group with other people," Indraso told The Quint over the phone.