Guj Govt to Promote Class 1-9 and Class 11 Students Without Exams

The Gujarat government has decided to keep all schools closed and promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Tuesday, 24 March.

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were already conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board earlier this month.

However, the exams for other standards could not be conducted as schools were already closed by the government from 15 March to check the spread of coronavirus.