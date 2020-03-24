Guj Govt to Promote Class 1-9 and Class 11 Students Without Exams
The Gujarat government has decided to keep all schools closed and promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Tuesday, 24 March.
The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were already conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board earlier this month.
However, the exams for other standards could not be conducted as schools were already closed by the government from 15 March to check the spread of coronavirus.
Click here for all live updates on COVID-19.
“Since schools were asked to remain shut, the chief minister has decided to give mass promotion to students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11. This was necessary to keep the children safe,” Kumar told reporters in Gandhinagar.
The Gujarat government on Monday declared a statewide lockdown till the end of this month.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)