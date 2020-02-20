‘Internet Shutdowns Need to Be Challenged’: Advocate Jayna Kothari

From Kashmir, Assam, New Delhi to Karnataka, the frequency with which internet shutdowns are imposed has increased, with India’s tally of the same in different regions since 2015 reaching 350.

According to a report, India lost over $1.3 billion dollars to internet shutdowns in 2019 claimed a study conducted by internet research firm Top10VPN in January this year, coming in third behind Iraq and Sudan. But SC advocate Jayna Kothari, who was part of the team of lawyers who fought to get one such ban on the internet in Assam overturned last December, argues that the human cost of such shutdowns is far greater and most of the times, incalculable.

“Many states have imposed internet bans but for shorter periods, for one or two days, which are extremely debilitating, and by the time (the internet was restored) it didn’t need going to court. The danger is that even these short internet bans are being used so frequently that they are thought of as being okay,” she said.