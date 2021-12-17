Group Captain Varun Singh Cremated in Bhopal with Full Military Honours
Group Captain Varun Singh passed away on 15 December after succumbing to severe burn injuries from the copter crash.
Group Captain Varun Singh, who passed away from burn injuries incurred during the tragic helicopter crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, was cremated with full military honours in his hometown in Bhopal on Friday, 17 December.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was among those who paid last respects to the Air Force officer at the Bairagarh crematorium in Bhopal.
Initially, the last rites were arranged to be held at the Bhadbhada crematorium but the ceremony was moved to Bairagarh at his father, Col (retd) KP Singh’s request.
Group Captain Singh suffered severe burn injuries and was initially being treated at the Base hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Wellington before being moved to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. He passed away on 15 December.
Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award, in August 2021 for displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during a sortie.
On 16 December, Chief Minister Chouhan announced a 'Samman Nidhi' of Rs 1 crore to the kin of Group Captain Singh. "The state government will give Rs 1 crore as Samman Nidhi to the family of martyred Group Captain Varun Singh and in consultation with them, install his statue here, name an institution after him and also offer a job to his kin in the state government, as per laid down practice," said Chouhan.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.