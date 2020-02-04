From Stand Up India to Sit-Down, Shut-Down, Shut-Up India: Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday, 4 February attacked the government in Lok Sabha for "partition of India's soul" in 2020 and slammed its "failures" on various fronts, saying it should name its schemes "sit-down" "shutdown" and "shut-up India".
The present dispensation was abrogating its moral responsibility of dealing with the "constitutional and political crisis" facing the country, Tharoor said while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
Taking a swipe, he said government schemes should really be named as "sit-down India, shutdown India and shut-up India"
‘Tharoor Should Refrain From Targeting Institutions’
"Lip service" was paid to Skill India, Digital India and Startup India and no mention were made of Standup India as "you are so busy banning stand-up comedians", he said referring to the airline ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.
He alleged that the government has criticised institutions such as the CAG and has turned Parliament into a "notice board" for the ruling BJP.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad objected to his remark, saying while he is free to criticise the government, Tharoor should refrain from targeting institutions. He urged the Chair to look into the remarks.
Dubbing the government as "men of straws with a limited vision", he said even if it "hijacks" names from the history, it won't succeed.
‘Dearth of Solutions and Ideas to Take India Forward’
Tharoor said facts gave way to fiction in the President's address to Parliament.
He said Mahatma Gandhi was quoted to defend "draconian" law such as the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said Gandhi had also said during Partition that India should not drive out Muslims as it was against ethos. But that part was left out in the President's address.
He said India cannot reach the USD 5 trillion economy target without a 12 per cent per annum growth and dubbed it as a "pipe dream".