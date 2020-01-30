‘Govt Won’t Accept Resignation, Wants to Dismiss Me’: K Gopinathan

Gopinathan, a 2012 batch AGMUT cadre Indian Administrative Service officer, was the secretary, Power Department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he resigned on 21 August last year.

He was released by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday, 4 January, after being detained at the state border while he was on his way to speak at an event hosted by Aligarh Muslim University.

(With inputs from India Today and Deccan Herald)