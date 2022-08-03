Government Wearing 'Blindfolds of Arrogance': Rahul Gandhi on Inflation

He said the Congress had tried to get the government to answer the questions of the people during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. However, everyone saw how Opposition MPs were suspended, arrested for protests and the House adjourned.

"Yesterday when the discussion did take place, the government clearly said that 'there is no problem like inflation! "The country is battling an epidemic of unemployment, crores of families are left with no means of stable income. But the government is spending billions of rupees just to polish the image of an 'arrogant king'," Gandhi said, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the post addressed to the people of the country, the former Congress chief said, "Don't consider yourself alone, the Congress is your voice, and you are Congress' strength. We have to fight with every decree of the dictator, every attempt to suppress the voice of the people."

"For you, the Congress party and myself have been fighting, and will continue to fight. You know very well which issues need to be discussed in the country today because every wrong policy of the government is affecting your life," he said.

Gandhi said inflation and the "Gabbar Singh Tax" is a direct attack on the income of the common person.

Today's reality is that the common person is struggling not just for his dreams but for his daily bread, he alleged.