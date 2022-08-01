'Unacceptable': Opposition Slams Centre Over Price Rise, GST Hike, Unemployment

Amid a discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha, several MPs of the opposition parties on Monday, 1 August, slammed the Centre over issues like price rise on essential commodities, hike in Goods and Service Tax (GST), and unemployment.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The country has double-digit inflation for last 14 months, it's the highest in 30 years. Consumer food price index is skyrocketing. GST increased on daily use things like rice, curd, paneer and on pencils and sharpeners, government is not sparing even children."