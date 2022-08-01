'Unacceptable': Opposition Slams Centre Over Price Rise, GST Hike, Unemployment
The Congress, TMC, BJD, BSP, and NCP among others took barbs at the Centre over the issue of price rise.
Amid a discussion on price rise in the Lok Sabha, several MPs of the opposition parties on Monday, 1 August, slammed the Centre over issues like price rise on essential commodities, hike in Goods and Service Tax (GST), and unemployment.
Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The country has double-digit inflation for last 14 months, it's the highest in 30 years. Consumer food price index is skyrocketing. GST increased on daily use things like rice, curd, paneer and on pencils and sharpeners, government is not sparing even children."
The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, alleged that the Centre was "trying to get us into the habit of eating uncooked food".
"The government should understand how cylinder price rise is impacting the common man. The prices have increased by four times in the last few months. How will the poor spend Rs 1,100?" TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asked.
On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule took a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, "Nirmala ji, you're a woman and you run a household too. You must be aware of how price rise is affecting everyone."
She was, however, shut down by the house chair.
BSP, BJD Join Oppn in Criticism of Centre
Further, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which are known to tread the middle path between the Centre and the Opposition on many vital issues, also did not back down in their criticism of the hike in prices.
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad hit out at the government saying that imposing GST on food items amid rising unemployment in the country was "unacceptable".
"Further, in between COVID and monkeypox concerns, imposing GST on various aspects in the healthcare sector is equivalent to harassment of the common man," she added.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra, on the other hand, attributed the deteriorating economic situation to "lazy taxation" by the finance ministry.
"The current situation calls for more prudent economics, rather than, and pardon me for saying so Finance Minister, lazy taxation," he said.
Further, adding to the conversation around impact of price rise on households, he said, "Price rise is making housewives and youth cry tears of blood."
Responding to the allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey said, "If we see Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Singapore, everywhere inflation is rising and jobs are getting lost. Amid such a situation if the poor are getting two-time meal free of cost then shouldn't they thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi?"
