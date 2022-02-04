Govt Committed to Forming Panel on MSP as Announced by PM: Narendra Singh Tomar

Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, on Friday, 4 February, in the Rajya Sabha, provided assurance that the government was committed to setting up a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to insure agricultural producers.

He added that the committee will be formed after the elections.

"The Election Commission's response has come. It has said that the committee should be formed after the elections conclude," the agricultural minister said.