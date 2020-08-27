Govt Aims to Increase Defence Manufacturing in India, Says PM Modi
‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is not for inward-looking, but for making India capable and boosting global peace & economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 27 August, addressed ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Defence Industry Outreach Webinar’ via video conferencing.
During the video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi emphasised on making India self-reliant in the defence sector. He also mentioned, that the government has taken a decision to permit up tp 74 percent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in defence manufacturing.
“Efforts being made to boost defence production, develop new technology and give big role to private players in defence sector,” PM Modi said.
The PM further mentioned "for many years, India has been one of the biggest defence importers. When the country got independence, it had great capability in defence manufacturing and an ecosystem of defence manufacturing established over 100 years. Unfortunately, this subject couldn't get requisite attention," reported news agency ANI.
Talking about the efforts towards the country’s defence production, PM Modi said that the “import embargo on certain defence equipment was aimed at giving a boost to the Indian defence industry,” reported PTI.
“Our resolve for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is not inward-looking, but for making India capable and boosting global peace & economy.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Addressing the webinar, PM Modi also mentioned labour reforms. “We also saw labour reforms recently; reform exercise not going to stop now. They will continue and we will not be tired from it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government aims to become self-reliant to contribute to the world in a better way.
He thanked PM for his valuable guidance at the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat-Defence Industry Outreach' webinar.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
