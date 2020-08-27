Govt Aims to Increase Defence Manufacturing in India, Says PM Modi

Addressing the webinar, PM Modi also mentioned labour reforms. “We also saw labour reforms recently; reform exercise not going to stop now. They will continue and we will not be tired from it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government aims to become self-reliant to contribute to the world in a better way.

He thanked PM for his valuable guidance at the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat-Defence Industry Outreach' webinar.