Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Puja Samagri

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious festival among Hindus and is celebrated annually with great zeal and enthusiasm. Every year, the festival is observed by the devotees of Lord Krishna on Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. Some parts of the country observe Govardhan Puja as 'Padwa' or 'Varsha pratipada'. The history and significance of Govardhan Puja is that on this day, Lord Krishna saved the villagers from disaster caused by heavy and incessant rains by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger.



Let us read about the shubh muhurat, puja rituals, puja vidhi, puja samagri, and other important details of Govardhan Puja 2022.