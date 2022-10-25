Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, and Puja Samagri
Govardhan Puja 2022 falls on 26 October due to Surya Grahan. Muhurat, puja vidhi, and samagri details here.
Govardhan Puja is an auspicious festival among Hindus and is celebrated annually with great zeal and enthusiasm. Every year, the festival is observed by the devotees of Lord Krishna on Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. Some parts of the country observe Govardhan Puja as 'Padwa' or 'Varsha pratipada'. The history and significance of Govardhan Puja is that on this day, Lord Krishna saved the villagers from disaster caused by heavy and incessant rains by lifting the Govardhan hill on his little finger.
Let us read about the shubh muhurat, puja rituals, puja vidhi, puja samagri, and other important details of Govardhan Puja 2022.
Govardhan Puja 2022: Exact Date
Ideally, the Govardhan Puja falls on the next day of Diwali. But this year, the next day of Diwali is a solar eclipse (Surya Grahan). Therefore, this year Govardhan Puja 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 26 October 2022, instead of 25 October.
Govardhan Puja 2022: Shubh Muhurat
Govardhan Puja 2022 Date: Wednesday, 26 October 2022
Pratipada Tithi starts: 25 October 2022 at 4:18 pm
Pratipada Tithi ends: 26 October 2022 at 2:42 pm
Pratahkaal Muhurat begins: 6:29 am
Pratahkaal Muhurat ends: 8:43 am
Govardhan Puja 2022: Vidhi and Rituals
Due to the Surya Grahan this year, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, 26 October. According to Hindus, Govardhan Puja must be performed on Pratipada Tithi, which is also known as Annakut Puja. The muhurat for Govardhan Puja 2022 is from 6:29 am to 8:43 am (26 October). This day is being observed to commemorate the triumph of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra.
The rituals of Govardhan Puja include decorating temples with lights, flowers, and diyas. People also prepare special bhog (offertory) for Lord Krishna. People in some parts of India, especially Haryana, prepare models of the Govardhan mountain from cow dung and decorate them with flowers to offer special prayers. In Maharashtra, Govardhan Puja is observed as 'Padwa', in which husbands offer gifts to their wives.
Govardhan Puja Samagri List
The following is the list of items that are included in the Govardhan Puja Samagri:
Flowers
Incense sticks (agarbatti)
Rice
Garlands
Cow dung
Roli
Sweets for bhog
Chappan bhog – 56 types of different food items to offer Lord Krishna
Panchamrit made from honey, sugar, and curd
