Gorakhpur Case: CCTV Footage Emerges Showing Cops Carrying Victim to Hotel Lobby
The Uttar Pradesh Police had denied the accusation of murder. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made so far.
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Mohd. Irshad Alam
A new development has come to light in the case of Manish Kumar Gupta, a 38-year-old businessman from Kanpur, who died during a late-night raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur in the wee hours of Wednesday, 29 September.
A CCTV footage has surfaced in which cops can be seen carrying Gupta downstairs from the hotel lobby.
Based on the complaint of the businessman's wife, Meenakshi Gupta, an FIR was filed against six police officers allegedly involved in the purported murder.
Despite the cops being named in the FIR under sections of murder and the post-mortem report showing grievous injury marks, no arrests have been made in the case so far.
The police had denied the accusation of murder. In a statement, Gorakhpur SP Vipin Tada had said that the police had gone to the hotel to conduct a check for criminals as three suspects were staying in one of the rooms.
According to the police, Gupta had died after a fall in the hotel room and maintained that it was an "accident."
Meenakshi Gupta, however, had alleged that the policemen misbehaved with her husband and assaulted him when he objected to their behaviour.
The Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, 1 October, had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been looking into the matter.
The state government had also given instructions for the appointment of the deceased's wife as an employee of the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). In addition, an ex gratia compensation of Rs 40 lakh had also been announced for the family.
Earlier, in a video that had been widely circulated, Meenakshi Gupta stated that the police had discouraged her from filing an FIR. Gupta's family had demanded a CBI probe into the case.
The post-mortem report had revealed that several injuries were inflicted upon Gupta and cited the cause of death as "coma antemortem injury."
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met with the Gorakhpur deceased's family and had assured Meenakshi Gupta that a CBI investigation would be recommended into the death.
The chief minister had also assured her of other assistance, including the provision of a government job for her and the transfer of the murder case to Kanpur, as per her demand, news agency IANS had reported.
Manish Kumar Gupta, a 38-year-old businessman, had been injured in a raid conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police at a Gorakhpur hotel in the wee hours of Wednesday, 29 September. He had sustained injuries in the raid and was hospitalised but later succumbed to his injuries.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.