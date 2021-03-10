Google Doodle Honours ‘Satellite Man of India’ Professor UR Rao

Google Doodle on Wednesday, 10 March, is celebrating renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao's 89th Birthday.

The new doodle features a sketch of the Professor Rao, also known as the “Satellite Man of India,” in space with a background of Earth and stars.

Professor Rao was born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932. He began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist under the guidance of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India’s space programme.

Motivated by the practical applications of aerospace technology to solve societal problems such as poverty and food shortages, Professor Rao supervised the launch of India’s first satellite, ‘Aryabhata’, in the year 1975. It helped in the transformation of rural India by advancing communication and meteorological services.