'Good News for MP!' Scindia Announces 8 New Spicejet Flights
Jyotiraditya Scindia was given charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 7 July.
“Good news for Madhya Pradesh!” tweeted newly-appointed Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday, 11 June, as he shared that SpiceJet is slated to start eight new flights. These flights will start from Friday, 16 July, and connect Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and Gujarat.
“Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting eight new flights from 16 July onwards via SpiceJet: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior; Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior; Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur; Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad.”Jyotiraditya Scindia
Scindia, further, added that the “Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) to greater heights!”
UDAN is a regional airport development and regional connectivity scheme launched by the Government of India in 2017, with the objective of making air travel affordable and widespread
After the mega overhaul of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers on 7 July, Jyotiraditya Scindia was given charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Previously, on Friday, 9 July, the newly-appointed chief of Union aviation ministry, was also handed his “first task” by the Bombay High Court. As per media reports, the court told Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to ask the new aviation minister to formulate a nationwide policy for the naming and renaming of airports.
