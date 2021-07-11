'Good News for MP!' Scindia Announces 8 New Spicejet Flights

Scindia, further, added that the “Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) to greater heights!”



UDAN is a regional airport development and regional connectivity scheme launched by the Government of India in 2017, with the objective of making air travel affordable and widespread



After the mega overhaul of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers on 7 July, Jyotiraditya Scindia was given charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.