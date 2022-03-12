Gokalpuri Fire: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Demands Judicial Probe, Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia

Member of Parliament from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Gokalpuri fire incident in the national capital which claimed seven lives, including that of an 11-year-old child.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the entire incident, a judicial inquiry should be conducted into it and an assistance of Rs 1 crore announced immediately to the kin of the deceased," Tiwari demanded.

As many as seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were charred to death in a major fire that broke out in the slum area of Gokalpuri village in the city at 12 am last night. Apart from the fatalities, at least 30 shanties were turned to ashes along with their belongings.