Seven Dead, 60 Shanties Burned Down After Fire Breakout in Delhi's Gokulpuri

“The charred bodies are unrecognisable. It seemed that these people were sleeping and could not escape as the fire spread extremely fast,” Garg said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief, and added that he will be visiting the spot shortly.

"Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.