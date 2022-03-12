Seven Dead, 60 Shanties Burned Down After Fire Breakout in Delhi's Gokulpuri
The fire was doused around 4:00 am on 12 March.
At least seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Saturday, 12 March. The incident took place at 1:00 am.
According to the Delhi Police, at least 60 shanties burned down.
Delhi Fire Director Atul Garg said the deceased were unable to escape the fire that spread rapidly because they were sleeping.
"At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. The teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4:00 am," Additional DCP North East Delhi told news agency ANI.
'Will Go to Spot & Meet Those Affected': Kejriwal
“The charred bodies are unrecognisable. It seemed that these people were sleeping and could not escape as the fire spread extremely fast,” Garg said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief, and added that he will be visiting the spot shortly.
"Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
