Goa Polls: Congress Fields Former BJP Leader Delilah Lobo From Siolim

Former BJP Mahila Morcha state vice president Delilah Lobo, who joined the Congress earlier in January, will contest the Goa Assembly election from Siolim, the party announced on Wednesday, 19 January.

Delilah Lobo is also the wife of former state minister Michael Lobo who had also joined the Congress with her.

The Quint had earlier in November 2021 reported how Michael Lobo was looking to quit the BJP as he was unhappy with ticket distribution for the 2022 polls. Lobo wanted his wife Delilah to contest from Siolim Assembly seat, whereas the BJP leadership was keen on other candidates.

Michael Lobo, a two-time legislator from Calangute, will be contesting on Congress ticket from the same seat.

Goa will go to polls on 14 February, and the counting of votes will be conducted on 10 March.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)