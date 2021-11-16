Goa Elections 2022: Michael Lobo Likely to Quit BJP, to go 'Digambar Kamat Way'

Earlier, the party's state President Sadanand Tanavade had said that ticket distribution is an internal process – and that "no person can decide for himself that he is contesting on a BJP ticket".

Interestingly, BJP's Dayanand Mandrekar, who lost from Siolim in 2017, is also keen on getting the ticket for the seat for himself or his son.

Earlier in September as tensions over tickets grew in the Bardez region in North Goa, the BJP high command rushed in former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to the state. Accompanied by state president Tanavade, Fadnavis met Lobo to diffuse the situation.

But the meeting did not seem to have much impact as right after it, Lobo told local media that if the BJP wants, he will quit the party. "Till now, the party has not said that it does not want me. But if they say so, I will have to look for another party," he said.

Michael Lobo has also expressed support for Congress leader Sudhir Kandolkar, saying the latter would win "irrespective" of the ticket he contests on.