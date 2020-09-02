Goa CM Pramod Sawant Tests COVID-19 +Ve, Opts for Home Isolation
“I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation,” the Goa CM said in a tweet.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday, 2 September, that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he wrote in a tweet.
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
On Monday, Sawant had tweeted saying he chaired a meeting with state Health Minister Viswhajit Rane, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate and other officials to review the COVID-19 management in the state.
A day later, he held a meeting via video conference with officers in-charge of COVID-19 care centres.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, Goa has so far recorded over 18,000 cases of coronavirus, with the death toll standing at 194.
Among other political leaders who have tested positive for COVID-19 in India till now include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.