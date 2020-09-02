78,357 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 37.69 L; 66,333 Dead
India on Wednesday, 2 September, reported 78,357 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 37,69,524. The death toll increased by 1,045 to 66,333.
According to Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,01,282 active cases across the country, while 29,01,908 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated.
- The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up to 1 September stands at 4,43,37,201, including 10,12,367 samples tested on Tuesday, ICMR said
- Globally, over 25.6 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at more than 8,55,000
4.42 Crore Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till Now: ICMR
The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 up to 1 September stands at 4,43,37,201, including 10,12,367 samples tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
