Goa Konkani Akademi Rejects Sahitya Akademi Award Winner’s Book

Though the jury members of the Sahitya Akademi Award, 2019 described the poem “a piece of art”, and the “strongest piece of work”, but the state Akademi was of a different opinion, the state Akademi raised objections and refused to endorse the book on the grounds of usage of “objectionable words’.

Khandekar who is a retired upper-division clerk from the Indian Navy, is now busy filing RTIs and he has been traveling between Margao and Panjim, seeking answers to why those two words were considered objectionable.

Khandekar told The Indian Express that he has been waiting for the hearings, he said he wants to know why was his poetry considered offensive, he further mentioned that only RTI speaks to him now. He stated that this situtation has also put language in a very serious space and vulnerable to such bureaucratic interventions, as the censure is not just on poetry, but on the very usage of these words.