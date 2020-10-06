UP Cops Claim PFI Link in Hathras Case, Detain 4 Men in Mathura

The Uttar Pradesh Police have detained four men, allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and an associate outfit.

The four men were arrested from Mathura on the night of Monday, 5 October, while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

The police added that acting on a tip-off that some suspicious persons were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, they intercepted a car on a toll plaza. The four occupants were interrogated and taken into custody at the Math toll plaza.