Jailed Scholar GN Saibaba Removed From His Asst Prof Post at DU

The letter terminated Saibaba’s services with immediate effect from 31 March. His daughter said that the letter did not carry any supporting documents providing a reason for Saibaba’s termination. She further said that the termination would be challenged in court. Three months’ salary has been credited to Saibaba’s account as per the letter.

Manjeera said that the disciplinary proceedings initiated at the time of Saibaba’s arrest said that he violated terms of services, as he was not present in college to teach.

His daughter asserted that though their lawyer was in touch with the committee, the family did not receive some documents that they had demanded. She further said that Saibaba was involuntarily not going, which is why the committee’s reasoning cannot be used.