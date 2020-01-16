‘Give us Delhi Police, Will Hang Nirbhaya Convicts’: AAP Slams BJP

“Give us Delhi Police and law-and-order responsibility for two days and we will hang Nirbhaya convicts,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, 16 January, hitting back at the BJP for holding the AAP government responsible for the “delay” in the hanging.

Sisodia's retort came hours after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the AAP government's “negligence” for the “delay” in the hanging of the four convicts, saying it took more than two-and-a-half years for the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to give notice to the rapists after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal against the death sentence in 2017.



Terming it “unfortunate” that such a senior member of the Union Cabinet was “lying” on such a sensitive matter, the Delhi deputy chief minister said that he understands that the BJP “does not have issues to raise” in the upcoming polls but it does not mean that “they would do politics on such issues.”