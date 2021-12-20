'Girl Only Safe in Womb, Grave': Chennai Teen's Suicide Note Alleges Harassment

The alleged perpetrator has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and under section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, as well as section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police is probing the case to determine if more people had harassed the minor, as her suicide note suggests.

Suicides in India rose 10 percent from 2019 to an all-time high of 1,53,052 in 2020, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.