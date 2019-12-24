German Exchange Student Deported for Taking Part in CAA Protests

An exchange student from Germany who was to complete his second semester with the Physics department in IIT Madras, was made to return to his country by the immigration department on Monday. 24-year-old Jakob Lindenthal was allegedly told to leave by the Immigration department that insisted that he had violated his visa rules by taking part in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Over the last week, Jakob Lindenthal, who is from Dresden in Germany, was spotted in multiple rallies which were carried out across the city against the passing of the Act. But on Monday, he was reportedly informed by staff from his department that he had to visit the immigration department and after a long discussion, he was told to leave the country. According to his friends who spoke to TNM, the immigration department called him over for a meeting on his residence permit, but instead asked him about his views on CAA.