GoodNews: Gender Awareness Workshop for Bus Drivers, Conductors

In order to address these issues and also sensitise the BMTC employees, the agency along with Bangalore Political Action Committee conducted gender sensitisation workshops for over 11,000 BMTC drivers and conductors over a span of one year.

The last of the workshops was completed earlier in January. Fifty six crore rupees were allocated by the Union government for the programme under the Nirbhaya Fund, a portion of which was used for the program.

Speaking to TNM, Sushma Mahabala, Leader of B.SAFE program for BPAC, says that workshops were conducted twice a week for a batch of 80 to 120 drivers and conductors per batch and there were three-hour workshops in an interactive format.