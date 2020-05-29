As India's GDP growth rate came down to 3.1 percent in the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal from 4.1 percent in Q3, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday, 29 May slammed the central government, saying the latest figures were a “running commentary on economic mismanagement in the country”.The former Union Finance Minister tweeted: "We had forecast that the Gross Domestic Product for Q4 will touch a new low at below 4 per cent. It has turned out to be worse at 3.1 percent "He said that these figures are for pre-lockdown period. Of the 91 days of Q4, the lockdown applied to only seven days of the given fiscal quarter, the Congress leader said.“It is a telling commentary on the economic mismanagement of the government,” Chidambaram added.‘Repo Rate Cut to 4%, GDP to Be in Negative in FY 20-21’: RBIA massive contraction in manufacturing and construction activities pulled India's GDP growth rate down to 3.1 percent in the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal from Q3's 4.1 percent and 5.7 percent rise reported for the like period of the previous fiscal.Consequently, India's FY20 GDP declined to 4.2 percent from 6.1 percent in FY19.On a sequential basis, the quarterly growth rate has progressively come down from 5.2 percent in Q1 of 2019-20 to 4.4 percent in Q2 and 4.1 percent in Q3.India’s GDP Down to 3.1% in Q4, FY20 Growth Shrinks to 4.2% We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.