A massive contraction in manufacturing and construction activities pulled India's GDP growth rate down to 3.1 percent in the last quarter of 2019-20 from Q3's 4.1 percent and 5.7 percent rise reported for the like period of the previous fiscal.Consequently, India's FY20 GDP declined to 4.2 percent from 6.1 percent in FY19.On a sequential basis, the quarterly growth rate has progressively come down from 5.2 percent in Q1 of 2019-20 to 4.4 percent in Q2 and 4.1 percent in Q3.Last fiscal, the Indian economy faced a severe demand slowdown on account of high GST rates, farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.This time around, the national lockdown implemented to curb the COVID-19 outbreak has delt a severe blow to the economy.