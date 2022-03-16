Gautam Adani's Wealth Shot UP by $49 Billion in 2021 – More Than Bezos, Musk

India's second richest man Gautam Adani became richer by $49 billion in 2021, higher than the total addition of wealth of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bernard Arnault, according to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released on Wednesday, 16 March.

Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani continues to top the charts as Asia and India's richest man with a total valuation of $103 billion, a 24 percent rise on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani, coming in a close second, saw his wealth rising by a staggering 153 percent to $81 billion.

"Gautam Adani, 59, is the biggest gainer in the M3M Hurun Global List 2022 and added USD 49 billion to his wealth last year," the press release stated.