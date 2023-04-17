Live: Bodies of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Buried in Prayagraj Amid Tight Security
The Uttar Pradesh Police said in their FIR that the accused persons wanted to 'wipe out' Atiq Ahmed and his 'gang'.
Atiq Ahmed murder live updates: The bodies of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were buried in Prayagraj on Sunday, 16 April.
The two were shot dead by three assailants while being taken for medical examination. The alleged attackers, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Shani Purane (23) and Arun Kumar Maurya (18), were sent to 14-day judicial custody.
The murder was caught on live television as Atiq and Ashraf were talking to reporters when the firing took place.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for a probe by a three-member judicial committee, which will submit its report within two months.
The police have arrested Lavlesh Tiwari, Mohit alias Shani Purane and Arun Kumar Maurya and have also filed an FIR in the case.
Atiq Ahmed's Killers Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody
The three shooters who allegedly killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been sent to 14-day judicial custody, news agency ANI reported.
