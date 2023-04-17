Live: Bodies of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Buried in Prayagraj Amid Tight Security

Atiq Ahmed murder live updates: The bodies of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were buried in Prayagraj on Sunday, 16 April.

The two were shot dead by three assailants while being taken for medical examination. The alleged attackers, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Shani Purane (23) and Arun Kumar Maurya (18), were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The murder was caught on live television as Atiq and Ashraf were talking to reporters when the firing took place.