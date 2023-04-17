ADVERTISEMENT
Live: Bodies of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Buried in Prayagraj Amid Tight Security

The Uttar Pradesh Police said in their FIR that the accused persons wanted to 'wipe out' Atiq Ahmed and his 'gang'.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Atiq Ahmed murder live updates: The bodies of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were buried in Prayagraj on Sunday, 16 April.

The two were shot dead by three assailants while being taken for medical examination. The alleged attackers, identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Shani Purane (23) and Arun Kumar Maurya (18), were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The murder was caught on live television as Atiq and Ashraf were talking to reporters when the firing took place.

Snapshot

  • UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for a probe by a three-member judicial committee, which will submit its report within two months.

  • The police have arrested Lavlesh Tiwari, Mohit alias Shani Purane and Arun Kumar Maurya and have also filed an FIR in the case.

9:53 AM , 17 Apr

Atiq Ahmed's Killers Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

The three shooters who allegedly killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been sent to 14-day judicial custody, news agency ANI reported.

9:53 AM , 17 Apr

Atiq Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Buried in Prayagraj

The bodies of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were buried in Prayagraj on Sunday, 16 April, amid heavy police presence.

