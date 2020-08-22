Here’s How Indians Are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi Amid COVID-19
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year in August/September to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha.
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun across the country as the 10-day festival kicks off today. 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to celebrate the occasion.
However, unlike previous years, Ganesh Chaturthi this time is going to be more about offering virtual prayers and sanitised pandals with COVID-19 regulations in effect.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on 29 July, issued guidelines for the cultural and religious functions related to the event and large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.
As per an Indian Express report, most of the pandals are deserted except for a few volunteers and workers in masks. As Mumbai’s COVID tally rises on a daily basis, the festival is bracing for a low-key celebration.
Even the Tamil Nadu government has prohibited public installations of Lord Ganesha idols, taking out processions or immersing it in water bodies this year.
Locals are also taking precautions to make sure that COVID-19 protocols are adhered to by marking circles on the floor to demarcate social distancing, providing touch-free sanitiser dispensers, oximeters and thermometers.
Senior citizens and children below 10 years of age have been advised not to visit pandals, instead celebrate by watching the festival online.
Prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.”
Celebrities have taken to social media to post pictures with idols of Lord Ganesha and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans with a throwback photo from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a photo of him bringing the idol of Lord Ganesha home to celebrate the festival.
