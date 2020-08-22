Here’s How Indians Are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi Amid COVID-19

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun across the country as the 10-day festival kicks off today. 'Aarti' was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to celebrate the occasion.

However, unlike previous years, Ganesh Chaturthi this time is going to be more about offering virtual prayers and sanitised pandals with COVID-19 regulations in effect.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on 29 July, issued guidelines for the cultural and religious functions related to the event and large congregations will continue to remain prohibited.