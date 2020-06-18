Among the soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clash, no one is critical as of now, ANI reported quoting Indian Army sources on Thursday, 18 June. While 18 soldiers are at a hospital in Leh, 58 soldiers are at other hospitals and reportedly have minor injuries.The information puts an estimate of soldiers injured in the clash to at least 76.While the 18 at the Leh hospital are expected to resume duty in 15 days, the other 58 are expected to join in a week.Earlier, the Indian Army confirmed that no personnel are missing in action since the clash on Monday.“This is with reference to the article 'In China-India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give' by New York Times dated 17 June 2020. It is clarified that there are no Indian troops Missing In Action,” the Indian Army had said.(Catch all live updates of India-China tensions here.)Meanwhile, Major General-level talks between India and China concluded after more than six hours. All the personnel who took part in the Galwan valley operations on 15-16 June are reportedly accounted for.China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday reiterated the blame on India for the Galwan valley clash, saying that Indian front-line troops blatantly broke the consensus reached by the military chiefs.The same was earlier tweeted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.Indo-China Clashes: Who Are The Bravehearts Who Lost Thier Lives? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.