'Fully Committed to Theaterisation of Armed Forces': IAF Chief
CDD General Rawat on 2 July stated the entire airspace of the nation will be looked after by one air defence command
Asserting that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is 'fully committed' to the theaterisation of the armed forced said Air Chief Marshall RKS Bhadauria on Friday, 2 July, reported NDTV.
When asked about the theaterisation of armed forces, Air Chief Marshall Bhadauria said that they 'must get it right', reported NDTV.
The IAF in the past has raised concerns regarding theatre commands, stating that it will be operationally unwise to split the air commands limited assets among different theatre commands, reported The Times of India.
His statements come after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday addressed concerns of the air force on creation of theatre commands, saying “As far as Indian Air Force is concerned, the entire airspace of the nation will be looked after by one air defence command."
He (Gen Rawat) said that the air force has got another charter and that will be used to provide close air support to land forces when they undertake operations, and for offensive air operations in case one goes into the adversary's territory.
"The same is for the navy... they too require air support. The theatres with the northern and western adversary (China and Pakistan) will be land-based theatres. Offensive air support for these will be provided by the IAF whose commanders will be advisers to the western and northern theatre commanders.”General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff
Both Gen Rawat and Air Chief Marshall Bhadauria were speaking at separate sessions in a conference organised by think-tank- Global Counter-Terrorism Council (GCTC).
India at present at 17 single service commands—army and air force both have 7 and the navy 3.
In an interview with ANI, Gen Rawat laid out his plan of action under his new role as India’s CDS on 17 February. According to Gen Rawat, a separate theatre command, with assets of all three defence services –Army, Air Force, Navy – is being planned for Jammu and Kashmir.
“A study has been ordered under the Air Force Vice Chief, on the Air Defence Command, which will be helpful in avoiding fratricides and timely implementation of orders in case of aerial attacks,” said Rawat.
Gen Rawat laid out his plan in the following points:
Setting up two to five theatre commands, with the first one to be rolled out by 2022.
Indian Navy's Eastern and Western commands to be integrated into Peninsular command.
Indian Air Force to helm India's Air Defence command, all long range missiles and air defence assets to come under it.
A separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command.
A policy of staggered procurement of big ticket purchases including acquisition of 114 fighter jets (is favoured).
Navy's demand for third aircraft carrier to be considered after assessing performance of indigenously built aircraft carrier.
Overseas Indian bases for logistics support.
(With inputs from NDTV, The Times of India and IANS)
