Fuel Prices Hiked for 3rd Time in a Week; Petrol at Rs 112 in Mumbai

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image.</p></div>
i

Adding to the common man's woes, fuel prices were increased for the third time in four days on Friday, 25 March.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 112.51 and Rs 96.70 (increased by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively).

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 103.67, while price of diesel is Rs 93.71 (increased by 76 paise).

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.34 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 91.42 (increased by 80 paise).

This comes after the fuel prices were hiked on Tuesday by 80 paise per litre and LPG by Rs 50 per cylinder, marking the first increase in fuel and cooking gas prices in four-and-a-half months.

The price of a cooking gas cylinder is now at Rs 949.50.

Several leaders from the Opposition parties have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for hiking fuel and LPG prices in the country less than two weeks after the election results were announced for five states.

A jump in prices following elections is not an unusual occurrence, but more an established pattern in the country.

Click here to see how the fuel rates fluctuated in the months before and after the last three state Assembly elections.

