Fuel Prices Hiked for 3rd Time in a Week; Petrol at Rs 112 in Mumbai

Adding to the common man's woes, fuel prices were increased for the third time in four days on Friday, 25 March.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively (increased by 80 paise again), while in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 112.51 and Rs 96.70 (increased by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively).

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 103.67, while price of diesel is Rs 93.71 (increased by 76 paise).

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.34 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 91.42 (increased by 80 paise).