French Judge to Probe Corruption Allegations in Rafael Case: Report

A French judge has been appointed to head a probe into the controversial 2015 Rafael fighter jets deal case, reported AFP, quoting the French national financial prosecutors office on Friday, 2 July.

The Rs 60,000 crore (7.8 billion euros) deal for 36 planes between French aircraft manufacturer Dassault and the Indian government has been under a cloud of corruption allegations since the deal was signed in September 2016.

The latest development comes after French publication Mediapart, carried several investigative reports of allegations in the Rafael case in April 2021.

According to India Today, citing Mediapart report, the former head of PNF Éliane Houlette put a hold on the investigations on allegations in the case, despite objections from colleagues.

The French publication has also claimed the case was formally open on 14 June and the independent magistrate will also be looking allegations surrounding former French President François Hollande.