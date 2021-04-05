Indian Company Paid 1 Million Euros By Dassault in Rafale Deal

A report by French News portal – Mediapart.fr on – Sunday, 4 April, alleged the existence of a middleman and payment of commission for the India-France deal of acquiring 36 Rafale aircraft for 7.8 billion Euros, ie Rs 60,000 crore.

On 23 September 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a formal agreement with France to acquire 36 Rafale aircraft. The report shed light on the investigation of French anti-corruption agency, Agence Française Anticorruption (AFA), which raised red flags about the involvement of a middleman, an Indian company called Defsys Solutions.

The middleman has been accused of money-laundering in another defence deal in India, noted the report.