Free Cylinders, Rs 1000 Monthly: FM’s Relief Package for Women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on 26 March, Thursday, announced a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor, migrant labourers, healthcare staff, and others who are left vulnerable in the middle of this 21-day-long lockdown, as India tries to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus.

Among those directly impacted by the virus outbreak, women from poorer backgrounds, widows will be left economically vulnerable as the country faces disruptions in trade and business over the next few weeks.

To assuage that, as a part of the relief package, Sitharaman announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 for poor senior citizens, widows and the disabled.