4 Workers Die After Fall From Crane in Gurgaon, Bihar CM Offers Ex Gratia to Kin
The incident took place at around 5:10 pm on Tuesday at the construction site of Emaar Palm Heights in Sector 77.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, 3 August, expressed grief over the death of four labourers who fell from the 17th floor of a building in Haryana's Gurgaon.
CM Kumar also ordered an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the four labourers who hailed from Bihar.
The Gurgaon administration has formed a four-member committee headed by a subdivisional magistrate (SDM) to enquire into the death of the four men who fell off a crane during construction work at a residential society in Sector 77, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The committee, which includes the deputy labour commissioner, Manesar ACP and the deputy director, security, will enquire into the causes behind the incident, propose safety measures to avoid such incidents, and expedite the process of compensation.
The Incident
The incident took place at around 5:10 pm on Tuesday, 2 August, at the construction site of Emaar Palm Heights in Sector 77.
Five workers were fixing a tower crane close to the 17th floor of an under-construction building when an iron angle of a shuttering broke down and all of them fell off, police said.
While four labourers fell, one was stuck on the 12th floor of the building, they added.
The men were rushed to a hospital where four of them were declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, police has registered a case against six people for negligence.
Further, Bihar CM Kumar has issued directions to the state's resident commissioner in New Delhi to make arrangements for transporting the bodies to the native places of the deceased for the last rites.
Kumar also ordered adequate medical help for the surviving labourer.
(With inputs from PTI.)
