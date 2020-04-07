4 Assault Cop at COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’ Checkpoint in Jammu, Booked
Four people were booked for allegedly assaulting a policeman near a checkpoint setup at the entrance of a locality declared as a 'red zone' to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jammu, police said on Tuesday, 7 April.
Selection Grade Constable Manzoor Hussain was brutally beaten up at Bhatindi for allegedly not giving way to a car in which the accused were travelling along with a woman patient to a hospital, a police spokesman said.
Refuting allegations of the family of one of the accused that the policemen stopped their car for nearly two hours causing undue delay in the shifting of the patient, the spokesman said the car was cleared immediately by the policemen at the checkpoint.
No Delay Due To Checking, Claim Police
At around 9:35 PM on Sunday, the policeman of Police Post Bhatindi while on duty was beaten brutally by Faisal and three others at Mominabad, Bhatindi. In this regard an FIR under various sections of IPC was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort, the spokesman said.
During the course of investigation, he said it was found that the car being used by the policeman was stuck in the road due to heavy rain.
Subsequently, he said the car was stopped at the next checkpoint as the area was under lockdown.
During checking it was found that there was one woman patient aboard due to which they were allowed to move to the SMGS Hospital immediately. The car reached the hospital in about 20 minutes, and no delay in reaching the hospital happened due to checking, the spokesman said, adding investigation of the case is going on.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)