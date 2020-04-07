4 Assault Cop at COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’ Checkpoint in Jammu, Booked

Four people were booked for allegedly assaulting a policeman near a checkpoint setup at the entrance of a locality declared as a 'red zone' to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jammu, police said on Tuesday, 7 April.

Selection Grade Constable Manzoor Hussain was brutally beaten up at Bhatindi for allegedly not giving way to a car in which the accused were travelling along with a woman patient to a hospital, a police spokesman said.

Refuting allegations of the family of one of the accused that the policemen stopped their car for nearly two hours causing undue delay in the shifting of the patient, the spokesman said the car was cleared immediately by the policemen at the checkpoint.