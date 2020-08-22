Pranab Mukherjee Deeply Comatose, on Ventilatory Support: Hospital
“He is deeply comatose and is being treated for a respiratory infection,” the hospital’s daily health bulletin read.
A hospital bulletin on Sunday, 22 August, said that former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain, "continues to be on ventilatory support", reported NDTV.
“The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for a respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” Delhi Army Hospital’s daily bulletin read.
Pranab Mukherjee had on 10 August taken to Twitter to inform people that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Mukherjee’s family has been issuing regular updates on the health of the veteran politician. On Wednesday, 19 August, his son – Abhijit Mukherjee had tweeted that his “vital parameters continue to remain stable and manageable”.
Daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also shared some old pictures from Independence Day celebrations at the former President’s residence last year.
