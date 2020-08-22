Pranab Mukherjee Deeply Comatose, on Ventilatory Support: Hospital

A hospital bulletin on Sunday, 22 August, said that former President Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain, "continues to be on ventilatory support", reported NDTV.

“The condition of Hon'ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for a respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support,” Delhi Army Hospital’s daily bulletin read.