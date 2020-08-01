Former DMK MLA Rajkumar, Aide Acquitted of Rape, Murder of Minor

The Madras High Court on Friday, 31 July, acquitted former DMK MLA Rajkumar and his aide, who were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for alleged kidnap, sexual assault and murder of a 15-year-old girl working as a domestic worker in the house of the former.

The Madras High Court set aside the 2018 verdict of a special court stating that evidence was not proved in the case.

The Special Court for MPs and MLAs in 2018 awarded 10 years life imprisonment and Rs 42,000 fine for Rajkumar and his aide Jaishankar.

Challenging the order of Special Court for MPs/MLAs, Rajkumar filed a case in Madras HC that came up for hearing before Justice N Sathish Kumar on Friday.