Foreign Assets Case: Punjab CM’s Son Skips ED Summons Again

Raninder Singh was earlier summoned by the ED on 23 October at its Jalandhar office to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust in the tax haven of British Virgin Islands. However, he had skipped that summon too, after writing through his lawyer seeking shifting of the questioning date.

Speaking to IANS, Raninder Singh's counsel Shergill had then said, "My client has sought an adjournment as he is required to be present before a Parliamentary standing committee for a hearing with regard to the 2021 Olympic Games."

Shergill had said that Raninder Singh has also sought details from the ED about the case in relation to which he has been summoned, as the summon is “vague".