Five Months On, Mumbai Teen Boy With Autism Still Missing

In the last five months, Vinod Gupta has visited many stations and boarded countless trains. With his family, he has frantically been looking for his 16-year-old son, Tarun, who went missing on 1 October 2019 from outside their home in Mumbai’s Colaba.

Tarun has been diagnosed with autism, speech impairment and low vision. He has been sighted in stations across Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat. The last Tarun was spotted was at Jamnagar Railway Station in Gujarat and his nose and lips were allegedly bleeding. This has only made the family more worried.